Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes $348,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $152.28 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

