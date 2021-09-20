Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $2.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $530.84 million, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 124,562 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

