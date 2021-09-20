Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target at $116.78

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

