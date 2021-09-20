Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

PAHGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $6.95 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

