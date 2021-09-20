PolypuX (PUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,840.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $62,961.75 and approximately $2,840.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00063347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00169142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00107711 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.21 or 0.06832135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.79 or 1.00974344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00769817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

