Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 70,441 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $141.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

