People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,860 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 473.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after acquiring an additional 170,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $190.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

