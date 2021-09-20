People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

KMB stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

