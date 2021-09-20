Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,161 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BlackLine by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,565,723.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,483 shares of company stock valued at $21,592,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $122.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

