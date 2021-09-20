Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 740,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on KIM shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.