Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $20.32 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,416 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

RF stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

