Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $21,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL opened at $289.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

