Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of First American Financial worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

