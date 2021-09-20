Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $650,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $661.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $677.31 and a 200 day moving average of $592.15.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

