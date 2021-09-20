Greenleaf Trust Acquires 523 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

