Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,057 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.17 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

