Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,878 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in McKesson by 334.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 119,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in McKesson by 13.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $2,924,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in McKesson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 617,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $207.75 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day moving average of $194.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

