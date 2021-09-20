Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.65.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,040 shares of company stock valued at $197,482,454. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $651.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

