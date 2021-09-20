Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

