Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SKREF opened at $10.02 on Monday. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

