SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPYR stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. SPYR has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

