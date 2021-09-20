SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPYR stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. SPYR has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
SPYR Company Profile
