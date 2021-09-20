AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,626,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWRM opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. AppSwarm has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

