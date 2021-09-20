AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,626,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SWRM opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. AppSwarm has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
About AppSwarm
