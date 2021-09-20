Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 176.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

BG stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

