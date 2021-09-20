Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

