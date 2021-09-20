Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,398 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

PNFP stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

