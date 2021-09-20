Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 520 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE:FMX opened at $87.03 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.