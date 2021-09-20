Zacks: Analysts Expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,929,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 57,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,850,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

