Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 444.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Cowen boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $150.17 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $153.18. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.89.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,736 shares of company stock worth $2,470,476. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

