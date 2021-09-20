TaaS (TAAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00119731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044879 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

