Chiliz Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $198.98 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00119731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

