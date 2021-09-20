DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00651067 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001321 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.31 or 0.01229542 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

