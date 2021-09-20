4,518 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.08 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.95.

