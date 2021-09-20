Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $120.46 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

