abrdn plc Has $14.60 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $56,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $186.24 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

