Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

