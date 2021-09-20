Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 159,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 51,702 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $90.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

