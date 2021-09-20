Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,201 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $385.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

