Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after acquiring an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $197,719,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.