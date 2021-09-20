Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.