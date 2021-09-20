Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Holdings Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.14% of Amyris worth $55,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

