Tobam Has $384,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

NIKE stock opened at $156.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average is $147.08. The company has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

