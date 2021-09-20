Tobam Sells 63 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $719.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.44 and a fifty-two week high of $735.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $683.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.