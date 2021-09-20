Tobam Invests $40,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,950,000 after buying an additional 140,550 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after buying an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

