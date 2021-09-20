AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,114 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

