Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Ball worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ball by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ball by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.36 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.