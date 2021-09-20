AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 14,809 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

INFY opened at $22.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

