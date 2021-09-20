Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 46.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in DHT by 11.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 321,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DHT by 40.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 13.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in DHT by 419.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $990.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

