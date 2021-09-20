Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $309.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.75 and a 200 day moving average of $293.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

