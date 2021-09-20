AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after acquiring an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,114,000 after acquiring an additional 426,943 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 449,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

VIPS opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.