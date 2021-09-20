Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.57 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.